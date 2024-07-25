Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 8:36PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 834 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from southern Jackson Hole to parts of Star Valley

moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Jackson, Hoback, and Rafter J Ranch around 840 PM MDT.

Lander Peak around 845 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Bondurant.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.