Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 9:24PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 923 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending across the upper Green River Basin, moving east at

25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Warren Bridge around 930 PM MDT.

Daniel and New Fork Lake around 935 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Cora, Willow

Lake, Marbleton, Squaretop Mountain, Pinedale, Union Pass and Fremont

Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.