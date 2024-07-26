Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued July 26 at 2:29PM MDT until July 26 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 2:29 PM

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT SATURDAY
FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 475 AND 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms which is in effect from noon
to 10 PM MDT Saturday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the
afternoon and evening on Saturday. Besides gusty and erratic
winds near thunderstorms, frequent lightning can increase
wildfire starts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 50 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…40 to 60 MPH possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content