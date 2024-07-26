Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued July 26 at 2:29PM MDT until July 27 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 2:29 PM

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon
to 10 PM MDT Saturday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle
Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and
Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the
afternoon and evening. Besides gusty and erratic winds near
thunderstorms, frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 50 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…40 to 60 MPH possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content