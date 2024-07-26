Red Flag Warning issued July 26 at 2:29PM MDT until July 27 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

to 10 PM MDT Saturday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and

Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle

Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and

Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River

Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake

River.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the

afternoon and evening. Besides gusty and erratic winds near

thunderstorms, frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 50 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…40 to 60 MPH possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.