Red Flag Warning issued July 26 at 2:29PM MDT until July 27 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT SATURDAY
FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 475 AND 476…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms which is in effect from noon
to 10 PM MDT Saturday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the
afternoon and evening on Saturday. Besides gusty and erratic
winds near thunderstorms, frequent lightning can increase
wildfire starts.
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 50 percent coverage expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…40 to 60 MPH possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.