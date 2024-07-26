Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 26 at 5:08PM MDT until July 26 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

SVRPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho…

Southeastern Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 545 PM MDT.

* At 508 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Henry, or 8

miles southeast of Blackfoot Reservoir, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Henry and Mill Canyon Campground.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.