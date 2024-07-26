Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 3:46PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 345 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Chesterfield Reservoir, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Chesterfield Reservoir, Chesterfield, and Cutthroat Trout Campground.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Chesterfield Reservoir, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.

Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.