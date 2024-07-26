Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 4:58PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 458 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Henry, or near Blackfoot Reservoir, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Henry, and Mill Canyon Campground.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.