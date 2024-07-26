Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 4:58PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 458 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Henry, or near Blackfoot Reservoir, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Henry, and Mill Canyon Campground.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.