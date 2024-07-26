Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 6:04PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 604 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sportsman Lake, which is 11 miles west of Mammoth, moving east at 15

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Park

and northwestern Teton Counties, including the following locations…

Lava Creek Campgrounds and Indian Creek Campground.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.