Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 6:50PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 650 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Grebe Lake, which is 12 miles southeast of Mammoth, moving east at 35

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Mount Washburn and Dunraven Pass around 655 PM MDT.

Tower Falls around 705 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Lamar Valley.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.