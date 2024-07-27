Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 1:38PM MDT until July 27 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the
Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.
* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon
and evening. Besides gusty and erratic winds near thunderstorms,
frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 50 percent coverage expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…40 to 60 MPH possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.