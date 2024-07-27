Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 1:38PM MDT until July 27 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial

Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone

425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the

Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River

Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake

River, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon

and evening. Besides gusty and erratic winds near thunderstorms,

frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 50 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…40 to 60 MPH possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.