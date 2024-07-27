Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 1:38PM MDT until July 27 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 9:04 PM
Published 1:38 PM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon
and evening. Besides gusty and erratic winds near thunderstorms,
frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 50 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…40 to 60 MPH possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

National Weather Service

