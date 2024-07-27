Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 2:56AM MDT until July 27 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the
Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.
* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the
afternoon and evening on Saturday. Besides gusty and erratic
winds near thunderstorms, frequent lightning can increase
wildfire starts.
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 50 percent coverage expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…40 to 60 MPH possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.