Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 2:56AM MDT until July 27 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial

Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone

425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the

Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River

Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake

River, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the

afternoon and evening on Saturday. Besides gusty and erratic

winds near thunderstorms, frequent lightning can increase

wildfire starts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 50 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…40 to 60 MPH possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.