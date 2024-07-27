Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 2:56AM MDT until July 27 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.
* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the
morning and continue through the evening. Besides gusty and
erratic winds near thunderstorms, frequent lightning can
increase wildfire starts.
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 50 percent coverage expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…40 to 60 MPH possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.