Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 2:37PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 237 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms 7 miles south of Lake Walcott, moving northeast at 20
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley Reservoir, Lake Walcott, Oakley,
Declo, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest
Area, Mt Harrison, Idahome, and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.