Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 3:35PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 333 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Malta headed toward I-84, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Sublett Reservoir, Yale Rest Area, and Idahome.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.