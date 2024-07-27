Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 3:57PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 357 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19
miles south of Lima, or 22 miles northwest of Dubois, moving
northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Spencer, Edie School, Small, Monida Pass, and Humphrey.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.