Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 4:08PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 408 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 8 miles south of Atomic City to American Falls
Reservoir to near Rockland. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir,
Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Rockland, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Taber, Fort
Hall Bannock Peak, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield, Rockford, Fort
Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Sterling,
Pauline, and Massacre Rocks.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and
move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough
chop. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent
thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be
struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on
the water in a thunderstorm.