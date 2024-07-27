Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 4:08PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 408 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles south of Atomic City to American Falls

Reservoir to near Rockland. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir,

Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Rockland, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Taber, Fort

Hall Bannock Peak, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield, Rockford, Fort

Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Sterling,

Pauline, and Massacre Rocks.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough

chop. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.