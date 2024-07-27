Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 4:24PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 424 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

extending from 7 miles southeast of Rockland to 12 miles south of

Juniper. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Juniper, Holbrook, Arbon, Sublett Reservoir, Stone, Roy, and Sweetzer

Summit.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.