Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 4:24PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 424 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms
extending from 7 miles southeast of Rockland to 12 miles south of
Juniper. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Juniper, Holbrook, Arbon, Sublett Reservoir, Stone, Roy, and Sweetzer
Summit.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

National Weather Service

