Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 5:31AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 528 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from near Garden City to 10

miles east of Downey. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, Bear

Lake Idaho Portion, southern Blackfoot Reservoir, Grace, Franklin,

Downey, Georgetown, Saint Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, Oneida Narrows

Reservoir, Virginia, Paris, Dayton, Weston, and Clifton.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If heading out onto Bear Lake, wait for the thunderstorms to

dissipate or move away. Strong winds will create rough chop.

Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.