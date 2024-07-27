Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 5:31AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 528 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Garden City to 10
miles east of Downey. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, Bear
Lake Idaho Portion, southern Blackfoot Reservoir, Grace, Franklin,
Downey, Georgetown, Saint Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, Oneida Narrows
Reservoir, Virginia, Paris, Dayton, Weston, and Clifton.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If heading out onto Bear Lake, wait for the thunderstorms to
dissipate or move away. Strong winds will create rough chop.
Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent
thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be
struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on
the water in a thunderstorm.