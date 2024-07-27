Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 644 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Saint Charles, or 9 miles southwest of Montpelier, moving northeast
at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Grace,
Franklin, Georgetown, Saint Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, Oneida Narrows
Reservoir, Paris, Bloomington, Bern, Minnetonka Cave, Ovid, Border
Summit, Mapleton, Georgetown Summit, and Geneva.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.
Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent
thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be
struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on
the water in a thunderstorm.