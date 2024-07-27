Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 715 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from near Georgetown to 10 miles

northeast of Montpelier to 14 miles east of Dingle to near Cokeville

to 6 miles southeast of Sage Junction. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Fossil Butte National Monument around 720 PM MDT.

Lake Viva Naughton around 725 PM MDT.

Salt River Pass around 730 PM MDT.

Kemmerer around 735 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Diamondville,

Smoot and Mount Wagner.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.