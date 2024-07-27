Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 845 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles southeast of La Barge to 11 miles west

of Granger. Movement was east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Fontenelle and Fontenelle Reservoir around 850 PM MDT.

Granger around 855 PM MDT.

Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge around 900 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Farson, Eden and

Big Sandy Recreational Area.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 61 and 95.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Riverton.