Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 8:52PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 851 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Merna to 11 miles east of Marbleton.

Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Merna around 855 PM MDT.

Daniel around 900 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.