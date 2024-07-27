Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 9:59PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 958 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 14 miles east of Big Sandy Recreational Area to

near Green River. Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Rock Springs and Boars Tusk around 1005 PM MDT.

Oregon Buttes around 1015 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Superior.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 96 and 147.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.