Red Flag Warning issued July 29 at 1:12PM MDT until July 29 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR
SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 475 AND 476…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon
to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…For Monday, West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…For Monday, As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…For Monday, elevated winds and low humidity can lead
to rapid growth and very high intensity of any new or existing
fires. For Tuesday, scattered thunderstorms are expected during
the afternoon and evening. Besides gusty and erratic winds near
thunderstorms, frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.
* THUNDERSTORMS…For Tuesday, 25 to 50 percent coverage
expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…For Tuesday, 30 to 40 MPH possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.