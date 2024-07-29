Red Flag Warning issued July 29 at 1:12PM MDT until July 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF.
* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon
and evening. Besides gusty and erratic winds near
thunderstorms, frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 50 percent coverage expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…30 to 40 MPH possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.