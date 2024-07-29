Red Flag Warning issued July 29 at 1:12PM MDT until July 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR

SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 475 AND 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…For Monday, West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…For Monday, As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…For Monday, elevated winds and low humidity can lead

to rapid growth and very high intensity of any new or existing

fires. For Tuesday, scattered thunderstorms are expected during

the afternoon and evening. Besides gusty and erratic winds near

thunderstorms, frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…For Tuesday, 25 to 50 percent coverage

expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…For Tuesday, 30 to 40 MPH possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.