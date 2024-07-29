Red Flag Warning issued July 29 at 1:36PM MDT until July 30 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…280…283…289.
In North Central WY Fire Zones…275…281…282.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In North Central WY…Big Horn…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park
Washakie.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Warm Temperatures…and Gusty Winds
could cause erratic fire behavior.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind decreases
for Monday night into Tuesday morning.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 7 to 12 percent. Poor RH recovery Monday
night into Tuesday morning, with RHs generally recovering between
25 and 40 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.