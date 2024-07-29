Red Flag Warning issued July 29 at 1:46AM MDT until July 30 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.

the Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…280…283…289.

In North Central WY Fire Zones…275…281…282.

In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In North Central WY…Big Horn…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park

Washakie.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Warm Temperatures…and Gusty Winds

could cause erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind decreases

for Monday night into Tuesday morning.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 7 to 10 percent. Poor RH recovery Monday

night into Tuesday morning, with RHs generally recovering between

25 and 40 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.