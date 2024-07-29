Red Flag Warning issued July 29 at 1:55AM MDT until July 29 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon
River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and
Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated winds and low humidity can lead to rapid
growth and very high intensity of any new or existing fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.