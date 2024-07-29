Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued July 29 at 9:28PM MDT until July 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

July 30, 2024 4:40 AM
…RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 475 AND 476…

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT
TUESDAY FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411, 475
AND 476…

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT
TUESDAY FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 475
AND 476…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms are expected during the
afternoon and evening. Besides gusty and erratic winds near
thunderstorms, frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 50 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…30 to 40 MPH possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

National Weather Service

