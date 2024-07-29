Red Flag Warning issued July 29 at 9:28PM MDT until July 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 475 AND 476…
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT
TUESDAY FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411, 475
AND 476…
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT
TUESDAY FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 475
AND 476…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.
* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms are expected during the
afternoon and evening. Besides gusty and erratic winds near
thunderstorms, frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 50 percent coverage expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…30 to 40 MPH possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.