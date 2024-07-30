Red Flag Warning issued July 30 at 1:52AM MDT until July 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT

TUESDAY FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411,

475 AND 476…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and

Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon

River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and

Lost River Range/Challis NF. Thunderstorms will clear from west

to east across this area.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms are expected Tuesday

afternoon and evening. Besides gusty and erratic winds near

thunderstorms, frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 50 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…30 to 40 MPH possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.