Red Flag Warning issued July 30 at 1:52AM MDT until July 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT
TUESDAY FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411,
475 AND 476…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon
River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and
Lost River Range/Challis NF. Thunderstorms will clear from west
to east across this area.
* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms are expected Tuesday
afternoon and evening. Besides gusty and erratic winds near
thunderstorms, frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 50 percent coverage expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…30 to 40 MPH possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.