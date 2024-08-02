Red Flag Warning issued August 2 at 1:44PM MDT until August 4 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Boise ID

…SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS SATURDAY EVENING INTO SUNDAY

MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag

Warning for lightning, which is in effect from midnight Saturday

night to 9 AM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in

effect.

* Thunderstorms…Scattered.

* Outflow Winds…Up to 60 MPH.

* Timing…From midnight Saturday night to 9 AM MDT Sunday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.