Red Flag Warning issued August 2 at 1:44PM MDT until August 4 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Boise ID

…SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS SATURDAY EVENING INTO SUNDAY
MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag
Warning for lightning, which is in effect from midnight Saturday
night to 9 AM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in
effect.

* Thunderstorms…Scattered.

* Outflow Winds…Up to 60 MPH.

* Timing…From midnight Saturday night to 9 AM MDT Sunday.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.

National Weather Service

