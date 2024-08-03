Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued August 3 at 1:01PM MDT until August 4 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Published 1:01 PM

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR
SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411, 475 AND
476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon
to 9 PM MDT Sunday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF. The biggest threat for storms will
be along the Montana border.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty outflow
winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or existing fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…30-50% Coverage of thunderstorms and lightning.
A mix of wet and dry thunderstorms will bring some potential of
wetting rains, with that potential mainly along the Montana
border.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts over 45 mph possible, especially near the
Montana border.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

National Weather Service

