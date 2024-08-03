Red Flag Warning issued August 3 at 1:01PM MDT until August 4 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR

SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411, 475 AND

476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

to 9 PM MDT Sunday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty outflow

winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or existing fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…30-50% Coverage of thunderstorms and lightning.

A mix of wet and dry thunderstorms will bring some potential of

wetting rains, with that potential mainly along the Montana

border.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts over 45 mph possible, especially across

Zone 476.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.