Red Flag Warning issued August 3 at 2:09PM MDT until August 4 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS: Warm Temperatures and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and
erratic outflow winds in excess of 50 mph could cause erratic
fire behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Northwest WY Fire Zone….415.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Park.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Teton.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with
occasional dry lightning. Strong outflow wind gusts possibly in
excess of 50 mph with any nearby storms.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the low to mid 80s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.