Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued August 3 at 2:09PM MDT until August 4 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Published 2:09 PM

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS: Warm Temperatures and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and
erratic outflow winds in excess of 50 mph could cause erratic
fire behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…283…289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with
occasional dry lightning. Strong outflow wind gusts possibly in
excess of 50 mph with any nearby storms.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid to upper 80s with temperatures in
the low 90s across central WY.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content