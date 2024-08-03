Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 6:02PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

At 601 PM MDT/501 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from 33 miles east of Riggins to

35 miles west of Salmon. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Dixie, Red River Hot Spring, Yellowjacket, Mackay Bar, and Shoup.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.