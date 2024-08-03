Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 7:34PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

At 733 PM MDT/633 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gibbonsville to 21

miles west of North Fork. Movement was north at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Sula and Lost Trail Pass.

This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 0 and 18.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.