Red Flag Warning issued August 4 at 1:07PM MDT until August 4 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…280…283…289.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln.

* IMPACTS: Hot Temperatures, Strong Gusty Winds, and Dry

Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds could cause

erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with

occasional dry lightning. Strong outflow wind gusts possibly in

excess of 50 mph with any nearby storms.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 90s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.