Red Flag Warning issued August 4 at 1:07PM MDT until August 4 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…280…283…289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.
* IMPACTS: Hot Temperatures, Strong Gusty Winds, and Dry
Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds could cause
erratic fire behavior.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with
occasional dry lightning. Strong outflow wind gusts possibly in
excess of 50 mph with any nearby storms.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 90s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.