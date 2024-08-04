Red Flag Warning issued August 4 at 12:43AM MDT until August 4 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS: Warm Temperatures and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and

erratic outflow winds in excess of 50 mph could cause erratic

fire behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…283…289.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with

occasional dry lightning. Strong outflow wind gusts possibly in

excess of 50 mph with any nearby storms.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid to upper 80s with temperatures in

the low 90s across central WY.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.