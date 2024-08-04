Red Flag Warning issued August 4 at 12:43AM MDT until August 4 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS: Warm Temperatures and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and
erratic outflow winds in excess of 50 mph could cause erratic
fire behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…283…289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with
occasional dry lightning. Strong outflow wind gusts possibly in
excess of 50 mph with any nearby storms.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid to upper 80s with temperatures in
the low 90s across central WY.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.