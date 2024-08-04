Red Flag Warning issued August 4 at 2:10PM MDT until August 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID

…SCATTERED LIGHTNING EXPECTED MONDAY AFTERNOON AND

EVENING IN ID 402, 403, 421, 423, 424, AND 426…

.Southwest flow aloft combined with sufficient mid-level moisture

will allow for the development of scattered storms over the

eastern and southeastern parts of the area Monday afternoon and

evening. Storms are expected to start early in the afternoon and

move to the northeast into the evening hours. Isolated storms are

forecast in all other areas except Burns BLM, which should remain

dry.

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag

Warning for lightning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT

Monday.

* Thunderstorms…Scattered.

* Outflow Winds…Gusts to 60 mph possible.

* Timing…From noon to 9 PM MDT Monday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.