Red Flag Warning issued August 4 at 3:13AM MDT until August 4 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR

SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411, 475 AND 476…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty

outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or

existing fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…30-50% Coverage of thunderstorms and

lightning. A mix of wet and dry thunderstorms will bring some

potential of wetting rains, with that potential mainly along

the Montana border.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts over 45 mph possible, especially across

Zone 476.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.