Red Flag Warning issued August 4 at 3:13AM MDT until August 4 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 9:28 AM
Published 3:13 AM

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR
SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411, 475 AND 476…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty
outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or
existing fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…30-50% Coverage of thunderstorms and
lightning. A mix of wet and dry thunderstorms will bring some
potential of wetting rains, with that potential mainly along
the Montana border.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts over 45 mph possible, especially near
the Montana border.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

National Weather Service

