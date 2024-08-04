Red Flag Warning issued August 4 at 8:48PM MDT until August 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID

…SCATTERED LIGHTNING EXPECTED MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING IN

ID 402, 403, 421, 423, 424, AND 426…

.Southwest flow aloft combined with sufficient mid-level moisture

will allow for the development of scattered storms over the

eastern and southeastern parts of the area Monday afternoon and

evening. Storms are expected to start early in the afternoon and

move to the northeast into the evening hours. Isolated storms are

forecast in all other areas except Burns BLM, which should remain

dry.

* Thunderstorms…Scattered.

* Outflow Winds…Gusts to 60 mph possible.

* Timing…From noon to 9 PM MDT Monday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.