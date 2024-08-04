Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 4 at 7:40AM MDT until August 4 at 8:15AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* Locations impacted include… Arco, Grouse, Atomic City, Craters Of The Moon, Darlington, Central Inl, Southwest Inl, Moore, Butte City, Howe, and Big Southern Butte. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* At 739 AM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Grouse to 8 miles northeast of Craters Of The Moon to 25 miles east of Carey, moving northeast at 25 mph.

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Southeastern Custer County in central Idaho… East central Blaine County in central Idaho… Butte County in southeastern Idaho… Southwestern Clark County in southeastern Idaho… Northwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

