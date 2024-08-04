Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 4 at 7:40AM MDT until August 4 at 8:15AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
SVRPIH
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Custer County in central Idaho…
East central Blaine County in central Idaho…
Butte County in southeastern Idaho…
Southwestern Clark County in southeastern Idaho…
Northwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 815 AM MDT.
* At 739 AM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Grouse to 8 miles northeast of Craters Of The Moon
to 25 miles east of Carey, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Mesonet Observations.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Arco, Grouse, Atomic City, Craters Of The Moon, Darlington, Central
Inl, Southwest Inl, Moore, Butte City, Howe, and Big Southern
Butte.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.