Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 4 at 7:56AM MDT until August 4 at 8:15AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 755 AM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Darlington to 6 miles southeast of Arco to 14 miles

southeast of Craters Of The Moon, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar and mesonet observations. At 715 AM, 66 mph winds

were reported at Tom Cat Summit near Craters of the Moon.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Arco, Grouse, Atomic City, Darlington, Central Inl, Southwest Inl,

Craters Of The Moon, Moore, Butte City, Howe, and Big Southern Butte.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.