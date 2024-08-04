Special Weather Statement issued August 4 at 4:57PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 456 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms in Yellowstone National Park, moving northeast at 35

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. Frequent

lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Madison, Gibbons Falls, Firehole Canyon, and Harlequin Lake around

500 PM MDT.

Norris Junction and Virginia Cascade around 510 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Cascade Lake, Grebe

Lake, Canyon, Lower Falls, Dunraven Pass, Mount Washburn and Tower

Falls.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.