Special Weather Statement issued August 4 at 4:57PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 456 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms in Yellowstone National Park, moving northeast at 35
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. Frequent
lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Madison, Gibbons Falls, Firehole Canyon, and Harlequin Lake around
500 PM MDT.
Norris Junction and Virginia Cascade around 510 PM MDT.
Other locations in the path of this storm include Cascade Lake, Grebe
Lake, Canyon, Lower Falls, Dunraven Pass, Mount Washburn and Tower
Falls.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.