Red Flag Warning issued August 5 at 11:44PM MDT until August 6 at 4:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS EXPIRES AT

MIDNIGHT MDT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413, 425, AND 427…

…RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM MDT TUESDAY FOR

SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty

outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or

existing fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered coverage a mix of wet and dry

thunderstorms.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Wind gusts over 30 mph possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.