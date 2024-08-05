Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued August 5 at 11:44PM MDT until August 6 at 4:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 6:16 AM
Published 11:44 PM

…RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS EXPIRES AT
MIDNIGHT MDT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413, 425, AND 427…

…RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM MDT TUESDAY FOR
SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty
outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or
existing fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered coverage a mix of wet and dry
thunderstorms.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Wind gusts over 30 mph possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

National Weather Service

