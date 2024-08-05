Red Flag Warning issued August 5 at 11:44PM MDT until August 6 at 4:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS EXPIRES AT
MIDNIGHT MDT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413, 425, AND 427…
…RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM MDT TUESDAY FOR
SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.
* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty
outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or
existing fires.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered coverage a mix of wet and dry
thunderstorms.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Wind gusts over 30 mph possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.